Tyla Gabriel’s Diary

Tyla Gabriel’s Diary

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Chastity Ann's avatar
Chastity Ann
7dEdited

This may be my favorite sermon.

There has been an ever growing rainbow I see with my spiritual eyes, that has been building around the earth. I have sensed it as the soul of humanity. As Christs light becomes known to each of us, and wisdom is awakened, it gets fuller. So many of us have had brain stem activation, and for some, it has laid them out for a day or two. This activation comes in waves over time. I believe it is the awakening of the soul body- the embodiment of the Etheric Christ.

When you mention the Aurora Borealis, and the halo, I was immediately offered a vision of the poles balancing inside the body, being upright. We then connect our harmonic soul body into the wisdom of light- and a full spectrum of light wisdom awakens in the individual. We achieve rainbow bodies without leaving this destination.

Much love and appreciation for you Tyla and Douglas.

Sophia’s song beckons us.

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Mike Pollutro's avatar
Mike Pollutro
7d

Beautiful words and explanations Douglas and Tyla have become so well versed in sharing. Please reconsider having background sounds while in sermon. I find it makes concentrating on the clear message a touch difficult. Peace - Love.

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