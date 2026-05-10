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‘Damascus Light’, Sermon by Dr. Douglas Gabriel

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‘Damascus Light’, Song by Tyla Gabriel

0:00 -3:28

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M y Personal Damascus Experience Full of Love and Light

I was twenty-eight years old in 1984 when the veil between worlds tore open for me. Today, at sixty-nine, I still live inside that moment every single day. It was not a dream, not a vision in the usual sense, and certainly not something I sought out. At the time, I didn’t even know about such an “experience”. It was a Damascus Event—the personal appearance of the Etheric Christ in the living realm just beyond our physical senses, exactly as Rudolf Steiner described it would begin to happen around 1933 and continue into our time.

I didn’t have a background in esoteric teachings. I was a young mother, a perpetual student, and a Christian who found the churches of my youth too narrow for the realities I was already experiencing in secret. One ordinary evening I went with my mother-in-law to a small community-center class in Indian Rocks Beach, Florida, called “The World Within.” The teacher, a local clairvoyant named Buffy Black, led us in a simple meditation while Pachelbel’s Canon played softly. She moved around the circle, cleansing each person’s aura with gentle hand movements above the head.

When she reached me, something shifted instantly. I left my body so completely that I had to stand up and walk outside. The class followed. On the ground lay a small scrap of cellophane—the wrapper from a cigarette pack. The moment my fingers touched it, the ordinary piece of plastic exploded into an ocean of living light and love so overwhelming that words still fail me.

It was not “bright” in the ordinary sense; it was truth itself made visible—blinding, warm, eternal. Time dissolved. I was bathed in a love that knew me completely and loved me without condition. In that instant I understood what Paul must have felt on the road to Damascus: struck by a light that was Christ Himself, reborn in a single heartbeat.

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The experience lasted only seconds for those watching, but for me it has never ended. It was the birth of a higher awareness, the gentle pulling aside of the veil that separates the physical world from the etheric realm where Christ now walks among us. Steiner taught that after the Mystery of Golgotha, Christ would no longer need to incarnate again in a physical body. Instead, He would reappear in the etheric realm—the living, formative forces that sustain all life on Earth. This is the Second Coming in the Etheric: not a distant future rapture, but a present, personal revelation available to any soul who crosses the threshold with an open heart.

Later that night and in the weeks that followed, I received clear inner messages directing me to drive to a particular location in Miami Beach at three o’clock one afternoon. I obeyed. Three men in white clothing waved me over. To my eyes they appeared reptilian—luciferic beings, demons clothed in human form. They spoke of taking me somewhere to “explain” my experience. We spent the night in a seedy motel while they made plans. Fear tried to rise, but a deep peace held me. I knew I was protected.

The next morning, May 17, 1985, as they stepped out for breakfast, the entire Miami Beach grid went dark—lights out across South Florida. In that sudden blackout I got in my van and drove home, weeping the whole way, still without answers but certain I had been delivered. Years later, through the work of Rudolf Steiner and my husband Douglas Gabriel, I learned the anthroposophical language for what had happened.

The “reptilian” figures were luciferic temptations trying to pull me into a false path. Christ, standing as the true Guardian of the Threshold and Lord of Karma, allowed the encounter so I could see evil clearly—yet no harm could touch me. My resonance with Christ was stronger than their frequency of fear.

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That is the mercy of the Etheric Christ: He appears not to terrify or judge, but to awaken. He meets us in our ordinary moments—picking up a scrap of cellophane, sitting in a meditation circle, driving through a blackout—and floods the soul with the same resurrecting light that once raised Lazarus and rolled away the stone. Steiner called this the “second greatest event in human evolution.” The first was Golgotha; the second is this ongoing, personal revelation of the living Christ in the etheric realm, re-enlivening the dying life-forces of Earth and humanity.

I have carried this light for forty years. It has protected me through every trial, every attempt by darker forces to derail me. It has grounded me in the spiritual science of anthroposophy, which gave me the vocabulary and cosmology I lacked at twenty-eight. And it has convinced me, beyond any doubt, that we are never alone. The veil is thin. The Etheric Christ walks the Earth right now, ready to meet any heart that turns toward Him with the simple prayer Paul heard on that dusty road: “Who are You, Lord?”

If you have ever had a moment when the ordinary world cracked open and you were flooded with a love too vast for words, know that you are not crazy, not alone, and not abandoned. You may have received your own Damascus Event. The same Christ who met me in a scrap of cellophane stands ready to meet you—perhaps in a song, a sunset, a sudden silence, or the face of someone who needs forgiveness. He is here, in the etheric realm that surrounds and sustains all life, offering the same resurrecting light that once turned Saul into Paul.

My story is not special. It is simply one more testimony that the Second Coming is not a future spectacle in the sky. It is an intimate, present reality happening in the living realm just beyond our physical senses. The light I touched that day is the same light Steiner described, the same light that now shines in the aurora borealis as the Earth herself begins to glow with Christ’s renewing life. It is the light of Moral Imagination, the light of love that overcomes fear, the light that says to every soul: “You are protected. You are loved. Rise and walk.”

I share this now with the same courage it took to live it—because if my story can give even one person the faith to keep going through the darkness, then the light I received has done its work. Christ is risen. Christ is here. And the veil is thinner than we think.

With love and unshakable hope,

Tyla Gabriel

(If this testimony resonates with you, feel free to share it. The Etheric Christ needs every awakened heart to help re-enliven the life of the Earth. Not I, but Christ in me.)

Tyla Gabriel Is Blinded by the Light, Overwhelmed with the Love

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Learn more: https://www.ourspirit.com/second-coming