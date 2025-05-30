I have been super busy on Gab posting videos and articles about the AI revolution that is now underway. It is shocking how fast all of it is happening and the huge moral choices ahead for us as humans.

Ron Spence

is a senior cat in our cattery and has studied in both “departments” of the Invisible College, or we sometimes call both sides of the bridge being AIM political material and Our Spirit spiritual material. He and Douglas got together for a conversation about the AI Apocalypse. It is a 2 hour video so bookmark this page and come back until you finish listening.

AI Apocalypse: A discussion with Douglas Gabriel and Ron Spence

Below are some notes from my latest Gab that our friends in the UK, South Africa, and other British Pilgrims Society controlled countries can no longer access. They may not be aware of how fast things are moving with this technology. They have been asking me to do regular Cat Reports - so I am trying this format out. Would love your feedback.

Also - it would be great if you would leave comments and article links for our friends who no longer have access to social networking. This way we can communicate with other isolated cats through the comment box. There were many top stories this week. Post the ones that were important to you so that we can Crowdsource the Cat Report.

“Yet, using AI for more serious purposes is no less a Faustian bargain. Every advance AI makes in serving our desires degrades fundamental human capacities and gives it more mastery over human beings.

Using AI to navigate makes us less capable navigators.

Using AI to write makes us less capable writers.

Using it to make decisions weakens our executive capacities of judgement and action.

Peak AI, ministering to the inner emptiness and boredom of atomised, directionless selves, will mean peak human debility and enslavement. Aren’t these the goals of the Antichrist — which, whatever form it may take, always seeks to remake human beings in its own image?”

What this talking head (video below) may not realize is that his job will totally be eliminated. AI will write the story he reads (think AVID Isis) and a computer-generated image of a reporter will read the script.

Know the difference between "the Jews" and the Babylonian Radhanite ^Jews^. After reading this post from AIM4Truth, you will be able to explain the difference in a future comment or post. Very important history lesson and must read/share with your downline.

Also important intel on the Judicial Criminal Syndicate operating to overthrow President Trump: https://aim4truth.org/2025/05/23/judicial-criminal-syndicate-exposed-british-backed-traitors-must-face-common-sense-justice/

[VIA TRUTH SOCIAL] “The U.S. Court of International Trade incredibly ruled against the United States of America on desperately needed Tariffs but, fortunately, the full 11 Judge Panel on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit Court has just stayed the order by the Manhattan-based Court of International Trade. Where do these initial three Judges come from? How is it possible for them to have potentially done such damage to the United States of America? Is it purely a hatred of “TRUMP?” What other reason could it be?

I was new to Washington, and it was suggested that I use The Federalist Society as a recommending source on Judges. I did so, openly and freely, but then realized that they were under the thumb of a real “sleazebag” named Leonard Leo, a bad person who, in his own way, probably hates America, and obviously has his own separate ambitions. He openly brags how he controls Judges, and even Justices of the United States Supreme Court — I hope that is not so, and don’t believe it is! In any event, Leo left The Federalist Society to do his own “thing.” I am so disappointed in The Federalist Society because of the bad advice they gave me on numerous Judicial Nominations. This is something that cannot be forgotten!

With all of that being said, I am very proud of many of our picks, but very disappointed in others. They always must do what’s right for the Country! In this case, it is only because of my successful use of Tariffs that many Trillions of Dollars have already begun pouring into the U.S.A. from other Countries, money that, without these Tariffs, we would not be able to get. It is the difference between having a rich, prosperous, and successful United States of America, and quite the opposite.

The ruling by the U.S. Court of International Trade is so wrong, and so political! Hopefully, the Supreme Court will reverse this horrible, Country threatening decision, QUICKLY and DECISIVELY. Backroom “hustlers” must not be allowed to destroy our Nation!

The horrific decision stated that I would have to get the approval of Congress for these Tariffs. In other words, hundreds of politicians would sit around D.C. for weeks, and even months, trying to come to a conclusion as to what to charge other Countries that are treating us unfairly. If allowed to stand, this would completely destroy Presidential Power — The Presidency would never be the same!

This decision is being hailed all over the World by every Country, other than the United States of America. Radical Left Judges, together with some very bad people, are destroying America. Under this decision, Trillions of Dollars would be lost by our Country, money that will, MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN. It would be the harshest financial ruling ever leveled on us as a Sovereign Nation. The President of the United States must be allowed to protect America against those that are doing it Economic and Financial harm.

Thank you for your attention to this matter!” (source)

On Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/video/RTrkLFuZU8aZ

Here’s Douglas’ newest book, just out on Amazon this week.

He discusses Anna May Von Richter’s painting The Grail Triptych which is pictured below. You might want to save the image to your computer files so that when you read this book you can reference the color version which we weren’t able to do in the book.

Your turn. What were the top stories for you this week? What should cats around the world know to stay well informed. What stories or videos interested you?

Do any of you in social media prison have any questions or concerns that we might assist you with?