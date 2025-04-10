Dear Granddaughter Haley,

During the vaccine genocide operation, we were concerned that President Trump was promoting the deadly shots to our friends and family, even to his MAGA supporters. On one hand we couldn’t believe that he was promoting such evil, but on the other hand, we knew that the tight information net around him would keep him from hearing what was happening to people in the grassroots and the truth about the British Pilgrims Society operation to genocide humanity.

What could I personally do to get this message to the President? All other attempts to reach him with our intelligence reports were intercepted by the people who controlled information flow into the Executive Office. We had cats sending Trump officials our reports on a regular basis, but nothing was getting through.

It was actually Rashida Tlaib in February 2020 that gave me the idea of public booing as a weapon that WtPeeps could use: Kellyanne Conway and the Rest of Twitter Explode Over Tlaib and Bernie Sanders Crowd Booing Hillary. To be heard loudly and clearly, we needed to weaponize our collective public voices. We would need to motivate the MAGA crowd to boo Trump anytime he spoke about vaccines in public.

If we could incentivize a crowd of supporters to boo their favorite candidate, in public at a large event with many cell phones recording, EVERYONE in the world would take notice.

We began our social media campaign inside our extensive network called ‘the cattery’. We saw our first break. On August 22, 2021, at a rally in Cullman, Alabama, Trump took a moment to encourage vaccination. 'I believe totally in your freedoms,' he said, 'I do, you gotta do what you gotta do, but I recommend take the vaccines. I did it. It's good.' However, instead of the usual cheers, he was met with boos from the crowd. Trump quickly acknowledged the reaction, saying, 'That's okay, that's alright,' and continued, 'But I happen to take the vaccine. If it doesn't work, you'll be the first to know. But it is working. You do have your freedoms, you have to maintain that.'

But to really be heard and make the point, we would need to boo another public vaccine pusher and work up to the President. We needed cats in the audience bold enough to start the first booing. We needed cats ready to record and upload videos real time.

Brave cats in the Lindsay Graham audience knew exactly what to do when Lindsey started pushing the con. This screenshot was from an October 2021 event. https://aim4truth.org/2021/10/07/cat-report-714/. Shout out to cats in South Carolina who went to his event and gave us the first significant VACCINE BOO.

We kept pushing the idea that our boos could be weaponized against liars and vaccine-pushers, so we continued getting the word out. We used lots of memes to message our intent. Here is a recent one as we continue to remind our network that booing in public when a politician is saying stupid, harmful, or unconstitutional stuff can be an effective tool in alarming other people.

In December 2021, we were thrilled when the booing occurred at a Bill O’Reilly event. Lots of audience members uploaded the segment to social media.

Trump 'booed' by crowd over Covid booster

We could tell that the President was taken aback, but we weren’t going to stop until he stopped pushing the vaccine.

This image from Cat Report: https://aim4truth.org/2022/07/04/cat-report-730/

Operation Boo was heavily promoted in social media as we encouraged people everywhere, in all countries, to use the boo to show public displeasure about the promotion of anything tyrannical and unacceptable. This post below was directed to someone else who was promoting the vaccine publicly, but I wanted to remind our social network that ‘booing Trump’ was the goal. We didn’t want to publicly shame President Trump, but we had to get his attention. We had to get him to ask others that he trusted, as he did in the video below with John Rich, “Why are people booing me when I talk about the vaccine?”

He continued to be booed in subsequent public speeches, each time the crowd seemed more determined to have their favorite candidate and president hear their voices which were being heavily censored by the pharmaceutical and media cartel.

Then there was the CPAC speech in 2023:

Recently we watched a video of John Rich who shared an insightful story about President Trump, the vaccines, and public booing. Isn’t it interesting that pro-vaxxer Lindsay Graham was at the same dinner table?

John Rich on Conversation That Got Trump to Stop Talking About COVID Vaccine

Now back to Haley, my granddaughter who has been kept from me by a military son who bought into the vaccine agenda and has refused to talk to me since I started speaking publicly about the issue. Haley, I realize your father’s military security clearances were in jeopardy each time we spoke. He had no choice but estrange me from your world. Your grandmother HAD to speak up for you and all the other children that were being poisoned by their uninformed parents.

Your father was in a sensitive military position and War College had filled his head with propaganda. The things I was telling him and posting online left him no choice. Haley, I wish you the very best life and, in time, you will find me on the internet. I am here and everywhere and can’t wait to see how amazing you are.

Love,

Nana