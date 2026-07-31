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Novalis once wrote that to romanticize the world is “to give the common a high sense, the usual a secret aspect, the known the worth of the unknown, the finite an infinite appearance.” In that single sentence he named the heart of what he called Magical Idealism—the art of seeing the ordinary as sacred and the visible as the outer face of the invisible.

Dr. Gabriel’s sermon ‘Balance in the Shadows: Christ the Middle Way’ takes this same impulse and carries it into the living heart of spiritual science. What Novalis called magic, Rudolf Steiner called Ideal Magic or White Magic: the conscious moral development that opens exact clairvoyance and allows the human being to communicate with the spiritual world in waking consciousness.

It is the Language of the Spirit restored—not the old Atlantean power that shaped nature without moral maturity, but a new speaking that rises through love, humility, and the will of Christ.

‘Balance in the Shadows: Christ the Middle Way’, a sermon by Dr. Douglas Gabriel

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Against this White Magic stands its dark counterpart. Black Magic is the same spiritual force turned downward—selfish, immediate, and devouring. It feeds on the Seven Deadly Sins and increasingly drives the materialistic science, technology, and culture of our time. Today’s sermon does not shy away from this reality. Evil is no longer hiding. It is proud, public, and exhibitionist.

Yet Dr. Gabriel reminds us of a deeper truth: evil has a beginning and an end. It serves, against its own will, the rising of the human soul. Lucifer and Ahriman pull from opposite sides—one lifting the soul too high into prideful fantasy, the other dragging it into cold material bondage. Between them stands the middle way.

Christ is that middle way.

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He does not crush the tempters. He holds the balance. Through the mystery of the Cross and the Resurrection, the opposing forces are woven into freedom’s fire and wisdom’s view. The hierarchies watch. Michael fights. The Holy Spirit and Holy Sophia strengthen. And every human heart becomes the microcosmic battlefield where the great decision is made: upward into the light of the hierarchies, or downward into the sub-natural realms.

This is the living tension that the song ‘Balance in the Shadows’ carries with clear, steady courage:

‘Balance in the Shadows’, a song by Tyla Gabriel

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Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published From ancient light, two shadows fell,

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published One whispers freedom, the other binds the spell.

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Lucifer’s flame lifts the soul too high,

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Satan’s cold hand pulls the earth to lie.

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published In every heart the battle wakes,

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Temptation calls through joy and aches.

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Balance in the shadows, Christ the middle way,

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Holding back the tempters, turning night to day.

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Evil serves the rising, though it wounds and tears,

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published In Your cross we conquer, redeeming all our fears.

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Balance… in the shadows… Christ the light between.

“Balance in the Shadows” by Tyla Gabriel

© 2026 Our Spirit LLC.

All Rights Reserved.

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As you listen to the full sermon, let the distinction between White Magic and Black Magic become clear and living in you. Then stand with the song in the middle place—where Christ holds the balance, and every shadow is already being turned toward the light.

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We are pleased to feature video artist Michael John Best who creates images for our audio book which is being written at gospelofsophia.com. Michael John’s videos can also be seen on our YouTube site at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCoOTAo0oyvfwSIFKTf7e2Dw

We are also posting them here on Substack in the middle of the week.

Douglas and I loved his recent video below:

Pruning the Tree of Humanity

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Awakening the Moral Imagination through Fairy Tales Tyla Gabriel · May 17 In today’s sermon, Dr. Gabriel explores the profound loss of our connection to the Imaginal Realms—the vibrant spiritual worlds from which humanity descended. Once united with divine creative forces in the Garden of Paradise, we crossed the river of forgetfulness into the material world of illusion and suffering. Yet the pathway back remains open throug… Read full story

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Every thought is a seed.

Every word is a creative force.

Every belief is a blueprint.

In the video below, we are invited into one of the oldest and most unyielding laws of existence: the law of cause and effect. Nothing remains neutral. The tiniest thought sets the law in motion. It never sleeps. It receives every mental impression and acts upon it without delay.

We are not passive observers of life. We are the architects of our reality and the directors of this cosmic play. When we remain entangled in old patterns of fear, scarcity, and reaction, the outer world simply mirrors what we have allowed to live in the inner world. But the moment we choose to ascend—when we deliberately think loftier thoughts, speak words of abundance, and align our inner life with the good—we begin to move under a higher law.

The video teaches several living principles:

The mind as a sponge that absorbs without discrimination

The shift from reactive thinking (controlled by the outer world) to proactive thinking (shaped from within)

The creative power of the spoken word and the practice of affirmation

The law of reflection: we can never experience anything beyond what we are mentally capable of conceiving

The necessity of “living the truth”—not merely understanding these principles, but embodying them daily

Redemption is always possible. Even if we have been clumsy with this law, we need only pivot. When we yearn only for the good, the shadows disperse and do not return.

This is not a call to force the outer world into submission. It is an invitation to become still enough, clear enough, and intentional enough that the outer world begins to reflect the higher reality already forming within.

We hope you are benefitting from our weekly liturgies. Let the law of cause and effect become living knowledge rather than mere concept. Then begin the quiet, daily work of aligning thought, word, and deed with the reality you are here to create.

The path forward is clear:

Stop fighting what you do not want.

Let it go.

Build your world from the inside out - the new life is waiting to be born.

If You Control The Inner, You'll Control The Outer

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