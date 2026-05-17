In today’s sermon, Dr. Gabriel explores the profound loss of our connection to the Imaginal Realms—the vibrant spiritual worlds from which humanity descended. Once united with divine creative forces in the Garden of Paradise, we crossed the river of forgetfulness into the material world of illusion and suffering. Yet the pathway back remains open through the bridge of imagination.

The text celebrates Moral Imagination as the first step on the path of spiritual development. Fairy tales, myths, legends, and high fantasy are not mere entertainment but eternal lessons in love, beauty, truth, and goodness. These living stories dissolve space and time, heal the wounds of incarnation, and awaken higher capacities within us. They transform the soul’s journey—symbolized by quests for the Holy Grail, climbing Jacob’s Ladder, or ascending the Seven Story Mountain—into a personal path of redemption.

The sermon highlights masters of the imaginal who guide us across the threshold:

Novalis (Friedrich von Hardenberg), whose poetic fragments and tales (like Eros and Fable) unlock profound wisdom and the “Lost Word.”

George Russell (AE) , whose poetry and stories, rooted in Theosophical vision, transport readers to realms of virtue and enchantment.

The Inklings (Tolkien, Lewis, and others), who wove high fantasy from the same wellspring of Moral Imagination, creating maps to higher worlds and nourishing the spirit amid modern darkness.

Drawing on Anthroposophy and Theosophy, the message is clear: these “initiates of the spirit” invite us to reclaim our supersensible organs of perception. Through Moral Imagination, Inspiration, and Intuition, we can cross the abyss between the physical and spiritual, encounter the divine wedding of soul and spirit, and return to our true home in the Land of Faerie—Avalon, Brocéliande, or the celestial realms beyond.

Dr. Gabriel closes the sermon with the original poem “Eternal Tales” by Tyla Gabriel, an uplifting invocation that calls us to awaken as evolving stars, embracing wisdom, love, and the light that transcends night.

Wisdom shines, love’s flame ascends,

Fairy tales lift hearts, transcend!

Awake, beloved, spark the light,

We’re stars evolving through the night!

We hope today’s liturgy is a beautiful reminder that the quest for the imaginal is not distant fantasy—it is the living path of every soul seeking truth, beauty, and reunion with the divine. Whether through a Grimm’s fairy tale, Star Wars, or an epic like The Lord of the Rings, these stories beckon us home.

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‘The Imaginal World,” sermon by Douglas Gabriel

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‘Eternal Tales’, song by Tyla Gabriel

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In twilight’s glow, where shadows weave,

Soft whispers call, the soul believes.

Green snakes and lilies, dreams unfold,

Conscience wakes, with love to hold.

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Wisdom shines, love’s flame ascends,

Fairy tales lift hearts, transcend!

Awake, beloved, spark the light,

We’re stars evolving through the night!

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Lost princes roam through veils of night,

Seeking bridges to spirit’s light.

Goethe’s green, Steiner’s lore,

Goodness calls from every core.

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Wisdom shines, love’s flame ascends,

Tales of fairies lift hearts, transcend!

Awake, beloved, spark the light,

We’re stars evolving through the night!

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No fear binds, no Furies chase,

Dreams turn past to sacred grace.

Child’s sigh sparks the heart’s delight,

In love’s embrace, we claim the height.

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From moonlit mothers, wisdom flows,

To solar fires where spirit grows.

Sophia calls, the night is done,

Hopeful hearts, forever one.

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Wisdom shines, love’s flame ascends,

Fairy tales lift hearts, transcend!

Awake, beloved, spark the light,

We’re stars evolving through the night!

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Awake... in endless day...

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Dr. Gabriel’s books and lectures are at www.ourspirit.com

Discover more about the imaginal world at: https://www.ourspirit.com/love-wisdom-fairytales

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Click here for lecture, articles and books: https://www.ourspirit.com/inklings-star-wars

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