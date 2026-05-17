Tyla Gabriel’s Diary

Tyla Gabriel’s Diary

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Patricia English's avatar
Patricia English
10h

This work is a Revelation. It appears

right on time to offer us a connection

to realities we are dreaming about.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Tyla Gabriel
Kathy Hines's avatar
Kathy Hines
4h

So beautiful. Thank you for your beautiful song and messages.

Today - by my Mother, Helga Ingersen

Today we are living here

Tomorrow we’ll be gone

But still the stars will go their way

The sun will still shine on.

As races come and go

And ages roll away

Our souls shall dwell eternally

In Heaven’s endless day. ❤️❤️❤️

Reply
Share
1 reply by Tyla Gabriel
5 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Tyla Gabriel · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture