Imagine standing at a crossroads where one path leads to a future of spiritual freedom and enlightenment, while the other drags you into a world of cold, mechanical existence. According to Dr. Douglas J. Gabriel’s book How to Become an Angel, this is the choice we all face—whether we realize it or not. Drawing on the profound teachings of Rudolf Steiner, a visionary philosopher and founder of Anthroposophy, Gabriel presents a roadmap for humanity’s spiritual evolution. But it’s not just a feel-good guide; it’s a wake-up call.

The book challenges us to ask: Are we moving toward our higher selves, or are we sleepwalking into a future where technology and materialism strip away our humanity?

The Big Question: What’s Your Destiny?

Let’s be honest—most of us don’t spend much time thinking about where we’re headed as a species. We’re too busy with the daily grind, scrolling through feeds, or binge-watching the latest series. Dr. Gabriel, channeling Steiner’s wisdom, urges us to pause and consider: What are we evolving toward? Are we on track to become beings of light and wisdom—Angels, in Steiner’s terms—or are we slipping into a sub-human state, where our thinking, feeling, and willpower are outsourced to machines - ahrimanic to use another Steiner term?

It’s a heavy question, but one worth pondering. After all, if we don’t know where we’re going, how can we make sure we’re on the right path?

Steiner’s Cosmic Roadmap: Where We’ve Been and Where We’re Going

To understand our future, Gabriel takes us on a journey through Steiner’s Anthroposophy—a spiritual science that blends art, religion, and science into a unified vision of the universe. According to Steiner, the Earth and humanity have already passed through three major stages of evolution: Old Saturn, Old Sun, and Old Moon. Each stage gifted us with a part of our being—our physical body, life force (etheric body), and emotions (astral body). Now, in the current Earth stage, we’re developing our ego, or sense of self.

But the journey doesn’t stop here. There are three more stages to come: Future Jupiter, Future Venus, and Future Vulcan. Each will help us evolve further, transforming us from mere humans into higher spiritual beings. The catch? We have to earn it. Our thoughts, feelings, and actions today are literally building the foundation for our future selves.

The Choice: Angel or Cyborg?

Here’s where it gets real. Gabriel warns that not everyone will make it to the next level. Some people are at risk of devolving—becoming what he calls “sub-human cyborgs.” This isn’t sci-fi; it’s a metaphor for what happens when we let materialism and technology dominate our lives. Every time we let a machine think for us, feel for us, or act for us, we’re giving away a piece of our humanity. It’s like outsourcing our soul.

On the flip side, those who choose the path of spiritual growth can evolve into Angels—beings who have transcended the physical world and live in a state of timeless wisdom and love. But becoming an Angel isn’t about sprouting wings and playing a harp. It’s about developing virtues like humility, love, and purity, and learning to perceive the spiritual forces behind the material world.

Why Modern Science Falls Short

You might be thinking, “Wait, doesn’t science have all the answers?” Gabriel (and Steiner) would say no. In fact, they argue that modern science, with its focus on materialism, is part of the problem. It denies the spiritual dimension, reducing us to insignificant specks in a meaningless universe. Theories like the Big Bang might explain how the universe started, but they don’t tell us why we’re here or where we’re going. That’s where Steiner’s spiritual science comes in—it’s a holistic approach that sees the universe as alive with purpose and meaning.

The Path to Angelhood: It’s All About Virtue

So, how do we avoid the cyborg trap and aim for Angel status? It starts with small, everyday choices. Gabriel emphasizes that every thought, feeling, and action either lifts us toward our higher selves or drags us down. Virtues like love, generosity, and patience are the building blocks of our future Angel bodies. Think of it as spiritual weightlifting—each act of kindness or moment of self-reflection adds a little more strength to your soul.

But it’s not just about being “good.” Gabriel explains the developing “super-sensible perception”—the ability to see beyond the physical world and communicate with spiritual beings like Angels and Archangels. This isn’t some mystical woo-woo; it’s a skill that can be cultivated through practices like meditation, prayer, and moral imagination (a fancy way of saying “thinking spiritually”).

What’s Coming Next? The Future Stages of Humanity

If you’re wondering how much time we have to get our act together, Gabriel lays out the timeline. We’re currently in the Fifth Post-Atlantean Period (think of it as a cosmic era), which started in 1413 AD and will last until 3573 AD. After that, we’ll enter the Sixth Period (3573–5733 AD), where love and wisdom will guide humanity toward a direct connection with spiritual forces, including Christ and Sophia (the embodiment of wisdom). Then comes the Seventh Period (5733–7894 AD), leading up to a major turning point—the “War of All against All.” Sounds dramatic, right? It’s a metaphor for a time of great spiritual reckoning, where those who’ve embraced their higher selves will ascend to Future Jupiter (a spiritual realm Steiner calls “New Jerusalem”), while others will fall behind.

But don’t panic—we’ve got time. The key is to start now, building our spiritual “mansions” in the future through acts of love and wisdom.

Why This Matters Now

You might be thinking, “This all sounds a bit out there.” And yeah, it’s a lot to wrap your head around. But here’s the thing: Gabriel’s message isn’t about fear-mongering or predicting doom. It’s about empowerment. We have the freedom to choose our destiny, and every moment is an opportunity to align with the divine plan—or not.

In a world that often feels chaotic and directionless, How to Become an Angel offers a compass. It reminds us that we’re not just random accidents of evolution; we’re part of a grand, cosmic story. And the best part? We get to write the next chapter.

Ready to Take the First Step?

If this resonates with you, consider it a nudge from the universe. Maybe it’s time to dust off that meditation cushion, start a gratitude journal, or simply take a moment each day to reflect on your higher purpose. The path to Angelhood isn’t reserved for saints or mystics—it’s open to anyone willing to look beyond the material world and embrace the spiritual.

So, what will you choose? The wings of an Angel or the cold embrace of a machine? The future is yours to shape.

See our free lectures and articles on this subject inside the Invisible College